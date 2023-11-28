LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tony Velasquez, 47, was arrested following a reported stabbing at the Travelodge in Lake George on Monday afternoon. Velasquez allegedly stabbed the victim in the face and fled into the woods behind the hotel.

Police located Velasquez in Lake George Village and charged him with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Police say the victim was not known to Velasquez and that the attack appears to be unprovoked.

The victim was located and treated by Lake George EMS. He was then transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for further treatment.

Velasquez was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court. He was released and is scheduled to return to Lake George Town Court at a later date.