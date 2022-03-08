QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man is facing multiple charges after police said he pointed a handgun at a patrol officer. He was also found in possession of other weapons.

Around 7:10 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer was at the Warren County Municipal Center Complex preparing to end her shift. Police said the officer was sitting in her patrol vehicle completing paperwork when Kenneth Graham, 64, of Queensbury, pulled up next to her, left his vehicle, and approached in an “agitated manner.”

The officer got out of her patrol vehicle to speak with Graham when he allegedly reached into his pants pocket, pulled out an unregistered handgun and pointed it toward the officer. The officer took Graham into custody without any further incident or injuries. He was also found in possession of a knife and metal knuckles.

Graham was charged with the following:

Menacing a Police Officer

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Tampering

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail on $100,000 cash bail/ $200,000 bond.