QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was seen committing traffic offenses on Aviation Road at around 12:37 a.m.

The driver, Brandon M. Tubbs, 34, was arrested after police discovered a large amount of crack cocaine in the car. Tubbs was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Tubbs was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and held in police lock-up pending arraignment.