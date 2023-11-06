QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of its officers was struck by a car. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the town of Queensbury.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were assisting on a crash investigation on Blind Rock Road when a parole officer was struck on the arm by a passing gray SUV. The vehicle continued driving and turned left on Country Club Road.

Anyone who was in the area on Sunday evening or has information related to the incident is asked to call police at (518) 761-9800.