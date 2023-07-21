QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a residence on Pershing Road on Friday morning. Police say a suspect shot people at the residence and then took his own life.

Investigations are ongoing but police say the victims were known to the shooter. Names are not being released at this time. Police say there are no concerns for public safety relating to this incident.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency with the New York State Police assisting. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.