Police need help finding missing rifle

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police out of Chestertown in Warren County are looking for a missing AR-15 rifle, and they’re asking for help from the public to find it.

The missing weapon belongs to the New York State Police. Police say the rifle was not stolen, and that there’s an ongoing investigation into how it was lost. It’s also part of an internal administrative investigation.

It’s a Rock River AR-15 rifle with serial number CM203155 and optic number K3319796. It was last seen on Tuesday in a black nylon carrying case along State Route 9 near Riverside Drive in Chestertown.

If you or someone you know has any information about the whereabouts of the rifle, contact the police at (518)-583-7000.