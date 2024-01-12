QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –A parolee from Plattsburgh was arrested in connection to a burglary in Queensbury on March 9, 2022. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office located signs of forced entry and reported items were stolen, including firearms.

During the investigation, DNA was collected from the scene and analyzed. Analysis linked Eric J. Warren, 41, to the crime.

Warren was arrested on January 11 on an indictment warrant. He was charged with burglary in the second degree and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree. He was arraigned in Warren County Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.