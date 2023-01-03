QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a ski theft at the West Mountain Ski Area that occurred on December 27. According to the resort, the theft happened around 8:15 a.m. and was captured on surveillance.

The suspect sat in his car in the roundabout and waited for an instructor and patron to drop off their skis. The alleged thief was seen carrying the skis and leaving in a red sedan with a black front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at the Queensbury Barracks. West Mountain Ski Area is also offering a $200 gift card or Season Pass reward for information that can lead to identification and arrest.