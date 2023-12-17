QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Queensbury on December 15. The crash took place on Burke Drive.

Officers determined that on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., a red Chrysler Town and Country

minivan was traveling south on Burke Drive when it struck a pedestrian and then fled the area. According to police, the pedestrian, identified as Shane Winchell, 30, of Queensbury, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518)743-2500, option 1.