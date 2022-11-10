JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-motor vehicle crash on Peaceful Valley Road. Responding officers located Jacob A. Gilbert, 32, of Johnsburg, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigations determined that Gilbert had been south on Peaceful Valley Road when the car briefly left the driving lane and the right side began to drive on the shoulder. Gilbert lost control of the car and went off the road, striking a number of trees before overturning.

Gilbert passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the crash.