HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Horicon. Police said the crash happened on Hayesburg Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

After an investigation, police found that Conor Kealy, 39, of Warrensburg, was heading east on Hayesburg Road when he tried to turn right onto Burnt Hill Road, lost control of the ATV, and crashed. North Warren EMS transported Kealy to Glens Falls Hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.