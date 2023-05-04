QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday night on Quaker Road. Police say, Nicholas J. Canning, 33, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigations determined that Michael Campbell II, 39, of Granville, was driving eastbound on Quaker Road in a 2018 Ford F-150. Campbell crossed the center lane and struck a 2005 GMC Safari operated by Canning head-on.

Police arrested Campbell for driving while intoxicated. A chemical test determined his BAC to be 0.13%. Campbell faces charges of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Driving While Intoxicated. He was placed in police lockup pending arraignment.