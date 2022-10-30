GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General’s office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, around 10:15 p.m., troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hudson Falls Road in Moreau. A car entered the checkpoint, was stopped, and left the checkpoint after a brief conversation without being cleared to leave. The driver, identified as Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward was followed by troopers with lights and sirens on until they lost sight of the car.

Patrol of the area found the car later on Ferry Boulevard in Glens Falls. A preliminary investigation determined the car failed to navigate a curve, and went off the road, hitting a large tree. Mancuso was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital, where he later died.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Wilton State Police at (518) 583-7000, or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. State Police were assisted on the scene by Moreau EMS, Wilton EMS, and South Glens Falls Fire Department.