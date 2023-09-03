BOLTON N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local law enforcement is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on East Schroon River Road. Police say a passerby reported seeing a vehicle overturned in the Schroon River.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police searched the water to check for occupants but were unsuccessful. The Horicon Fire Dive team responded to the scene and was able to locate and extricate the occupant, who was pronounced deceased.

Investigations determined a 2006 Subaru was traveling southbound on East Schroon River Road overnight. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the Schroon River.

Investigations are ongoing. Bolton Fire, Bolton EMS, Warrensburg EMS assisted at the scene.