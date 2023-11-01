LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old male from Lake Luzerne was arrested following an investigation into an infant who sustained life-threatening injuries. State Police charged Robert Rivers with first-degree assault, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the police, the infant arrived at the Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The life-threatening injuries were deemed suspicious. The infant was transported to the Albany Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Police say Rivers is reportedly the father and that he allegedly caused severe injury to the infant. Rivers was processed at SP Queensbury and arraigned at the Warren County Arraignment Part Court.

He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, and a $150,000 partially secured bond. Investigations are ongoing.