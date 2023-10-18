GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old male from Glens Falls was taken into custody on Tuesday for stealing multiple vehicles. State Police charged Dakotah R. McNabb with grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Investigations determined that McNabb reportedly stole a tow truck from a business on State Route 9 in Moreau on Tuesday morning. Police say McNabb had driven a vehicle stolen from Glens Falls to the location. He left the vehicle there before stealing the tow truck.

McNabb was located in Glens Falls by the Glens Falls Police Department. He was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. The vehicles were returned to the owners.