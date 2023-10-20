GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 34-year-old was arrested for allegedly breaking into Northeastern Fine Jewelry and stealing over $12,000 worth of merchandise. Glens Falls Police charged Bobby Wells with burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Police say Wells broke into the store on August 12th and broke a glass display case. He was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court on October 6 and remanded to the Warren County Jail.

Wells was already in the custody of the jail after police arrested him on September 7 for a separate incident. Police say Wells had multiple stolen credit cards and used them to make purchases at Lukoil in Glens Falls.