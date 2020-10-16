Petal It Forward: Delivery of 1,000 bouquets arrive at Binley Florist

In preparation for Petal It Forward, Binley Florist received a delivery of 1,000 bouquets of flowers.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The countdown is on for this year’s Petal It Forward! In preparation for the annual give back event, Binley Florist received a delivery of 1,000 bouquets of flowers on Friday.

For the 5th year in a row, Binley Florist is joining florists nationwide to hand out free bouquets of flowers to local residents to help brighten their day as part of the Petal It Forward program. Each person receives two bouquets, one to keep and one to share.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Here’s a slideshow of the Binley Florist team at work preparing for the event:

Where will the “Petal Patrol” from Binley Florist be handing out bouquets? You can find them at various area locations; the Travelers building in downtown Glens Falls from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the streets and businesses of downtown Glens Falls from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Queensbury Elementary School at 2:15 pm, Aviation Mall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and back to downtown Glens Falls from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as throughout the entire 518 community throughout the day.

You never know where you might catch the “Petal Patrol,” so keep your eyes and ears open!

