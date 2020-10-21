Petal It Forward: Binley Florist hand out 1,000 free bouquets

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, unsuspecting strangers in Glens Falls were the target of the “Petal Patrol.” With 1,000 bouquets of flowers on hand, they helped spread smiles petal by petal.

For the fifth year in a row, Binley Florist in Queensbury, along with hundreds of florists nationwide, handed out free bouquets of flowers to unsuspecting strangers as part of the “Petal it Forward” program. 

The “Petal Patrol,” led by their mascot B. Binley, made stops all around Glens Falls and the surrounding areas to give people two bouquets, one to keep and one to share.

This year they wanted to raise the bar by handing out one thousand bouquets of flowers.

