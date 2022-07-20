BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A person nearly drowned in Bolton’s Huddle Bay on Tuesday. Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the beach off Huddle Bay Road for a reported possible drowning, with an unresponsive victim and CPR in progress.

Officers arrived and helped with lifesaving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived. The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released as the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bolton Police Department, Bolton Fire Department, Bolton EMS, and the Lake George Park Commission.