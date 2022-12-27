GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Sunday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.

On-the-road parking spots in the downtown district typically have a two-hour limit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and those same spots are free from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Residents are reminded that there is currently no parking on any street in Glens Falls between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The following streets will resume having a two hour parking limit that begins on January 1:

Glen Street from the Bridge to Pine Street

Warren Street from Centennial Circle to Church Street

Ridge Street from Centennial Circle to Washington Street

Bay Street from Glen Street to Washington Street

Pine Street from Glen Street to Elm Street

South Street from Glen Street to Pine Street

Hudson Avenue from Centennial Circle to Pine Street

Park Street from Glen Street to School Street

Civic Center Plaza from Glen Street to Warren Street

Maple Street from Bay Street to Church Street

Clinton Avenue from Elm Street to School Street

Exchange Street from Elm Street to the end

Lapham Place from Glen Street to Ridge Street

Elm Street Parking Lot

Ridge Street Parking Lot

Warren Street Parking Lot

Exchange Street Parking Lot

“No one likes to pay parking fines and the city most certainly doesn’t like to issue parking tickets,” said Mayor S. William Collins. “But with business being back to normal, the city needs to ensure that our downtown businesses have spaces available for their customers to park while they shop as well as for visitors who come to the city for any events.”