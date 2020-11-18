Park Theater offering dinner and a ‘Mr. Rogers’ movie at 1st event since March

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Park Theater will reopen its doors Wednesday for its first in-person event since March. They’ll be screening the Mr. Rogers biopic, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks.

It’s a special dinner and a movie event with a three-course prix fixe menu from chef Matthew J. Delos. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner service starts at 5:30 p.m. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 each and must be purchased online or by calling the box office at (518) 792-1150.

Served alongside the wholesome, award winning film will be a selection of fresh, seasonal dishes, like braised short rib, butternut squash ravioli, and cider donut bread pudding.

