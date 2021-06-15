Park Theater holding summer concert series at Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a year of uncertainty and performance limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Park Theater is announcing its inaugural summer concert series at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening in July. The concerts will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Park Theater will present a series live musical performances featuring local musicians. This is a free concert series that will serve to enhance the accessibility of the arts within the local community.

Schedule of Performers:

July 2 – Let’s Be Leonard

July 9 – Wild Adriatic

July 16 – Washington County Line Bluegrass

July 23 – The Sea The Sea

July 23 – The North & South Dakotas