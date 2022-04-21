LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Painted Pony Championship Rodeo in Lake Luzerne is set to open on July 1. Tickets are now on sale for all rodeo events.

The rodeo runs from Fourth of July weekend to Labor Day weekend. The rodeos will be every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, rain or shine.

New this year, the Painted Pony will have a Thursday matinee at 2 p.m. All other rodeos are at 7:30 p.m. A Texas-style BBQ will be before each event. A party after each rodeo will be held at the Longhorn Saloon II.

In March, the Double M Rodeo in Ballston Spa announced that they were no longer holding rodeos after more than 40 years. The Painted Pony is one of a few rodeos left in the Capital Region.

Season passes and single-day tickets are available for purchase. You can buy tickets on the Painted Pony Rodeo website.