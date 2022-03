POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Office of Emergency Services was out on Olmsteadville Road, between Pottersville and Lane Road, investigating a possible dam failure Sunday morning. They were assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Department of Public Works (DPW).







Photos courtesy Warren County Office of Emergency Services.

Olmsteadville Road has been shut down while the investigation continues. When more information becomes available, we will provide updates.