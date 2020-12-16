Officials warn of low-risk COVID exposure at Lake George restaurant

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health officials in Warren County are letting the public know about several low-risk coronavirus exposures at a restaurant in Lake George.

Officials said a person has tested positive for COVID-19, who was at TR’s Restaurant & Lounge at the Holiday Inn on Canada Street over the following four days and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Officials said the person was wearing a mask and gloves while in the restaurant.

If you were at TR’s Restaurant & Lounge during these time periods, you’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you experience any symptoms, you’re asked to contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency.

Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.