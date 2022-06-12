LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 4 p.m., New York State Police for reports a possible drowning in the Hudson River near the area of Davern Road. Police said that Wilfredo Arizmendi, 48, of Hartford, CT was boating with family when he entered the water to swim.

According to a report, Arizmendi began to exhibit signs of distress. A floatation device was thrown to assist him, but witnesses said he continued to struggle to stay above water.

Police said Arizmendi, was pulled back aboard with the assistance of another boat that was in the area. He was then taken to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is an ongoing investigation by police. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.