STONE CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek. The incident, which was first reported just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, left the passenger of Shaun Newton’s car with a non-life-threatening injury to her left hand, police said.

Newton, 43, of Fort Edward, was uninjured, although he did crash his car before the shooting. He was arrested, processed at the State Police barracks in Queensbury, and then turned over to Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

Charges: