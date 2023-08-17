WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation will replace the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Adirondack Northway at Exit 24. Work is scheduled between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, and during the same hours from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Lanes will be closed northbound approaching Exit 24 during hours work is being done. Traffic will be detoured up and over the northbound ramp. Motorists should watch for flaggers at the top of the off-ramp.

There may also be brief full stoppages on the southbound lanes of up to 15 minutes approaching Exit 24. The DOT says the stoppages are likely to happen between Wednedsay night and Thursday morning. Closures and work are weather permitting.