QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse’s Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 42 Gurney Lane rehab center at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

A family member had reported that the victim, a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center, had been beaten by a nurse’s aide. Through an investigation into the claim, officers learned that Raven J. Charles-Gary, 19, of Birmingham, Alabama had hit the victim in the face, causing cuts, bruising, and substantial pain, police said.

Charles-Gary was arrested for assault and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, both felonies. She was held at the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.