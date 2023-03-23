WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the Warren County Route 11 bridge over the Northway is being replaced. The project will close the bridge and the southbound exit 24 on- and off-ramps indefinitely.

The bridge replacement project starts April 3, with alternating lane closures in both directions. As work progresses, DOT will also give notice of occasional closures of the Northway between midnight and 6 a.m.

The bridge, known as NY 915P, will be under construction and fully closed. Interstate-87 southbound ramps will also close, but northbound ramps will stay open to traffic. Though the closure is slated to last “indefinitely,” detours are expected to be active to November 30.

Southbound off-ramp traffic at exit 24 must take a 16-minute detour to exit 23 and loop back around. Traffic from County Route 11 taking 87 south must detour 11 minutes north to enter the Norhtway at exit 25.