WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Black River man was airlifted early Thursday morning after he crashed on State Route 9 in Warrensburg, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say, Ryan W. Lancto, 36, was headed north on Route 9 when his car crossed over the southbound lane and struck a utility pole.

Lancto was pulled from the car by members of the Warrensburg Fire Department and ultimately airlifted to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Patrol Officers Robert Rose and Daniel Herrmann of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted at the scene by the Warrensburg Fire Department and Warrensburg EMS.