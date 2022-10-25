QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No one was injured after shots rang out on Main Street in Queensbury early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are on the lookout for several people who may have been involved, who police claim were riding in a dark-colored sedan.

The incident took place near the intersection of Main Street and Richardson Street Saturday morning, at about 4 a.m. If you were in the area or have any information that could help investigators, call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (518) 743-2500. Select option 1 and ask to speak with Investigator Morse.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at (518) 761-9800. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.