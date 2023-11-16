GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Glen Street in Glens Falls around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-family home. It was empty at the time except for two pets that were evacuated safely. Smoke damage was limited to the second floor, although there was some water damage on the first floor.

Fire departments are typically busier during the colder months of the year. Firefighters said there are simple steps you can take to stay safe.

“Please put batteries in your smoke detectors — that will save everybody,” Glens Falls Fire Cpt. Ric Stafford said. “That will help save everybody, get them out of the house in time, and if you have an open door, close that door. That will give you some time.”

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation.