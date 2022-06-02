LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, New York State Police officers stopped Luis F. Gomez, 32, of Union City, New Jersey, on Bradley Street in Lake George after an alleged series of traffic violations. According to police, when troopers spoke to Gomez, they could tell he was drunk and roadside sobriety tests were administered.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Chestertown where he allegedly provided a breath sample of 0.16% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). He is due in Lake George Town Court on Thursday.

Charged:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated- Leandra’s law (Felony)

Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Police say four children were in the car when Gomez got pulled over. They were turned over to a responsible party.