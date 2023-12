LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ring in the New Year in Lake George! Starting right at midnight, a fireworks show will begin from the pier at Shepard Park in Lake George.

The fireworks will be sponsored by The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, Duffy’s Tavern, The Lighthouse Grill, Lake George Steamboat Company, Holiday Inn Resort Lake George – Adirondack Area, Lake George Beach Club, The Lagoon, and Courtyard by Marriott Lake George.