LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The motorcycle driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Lake George this summer is now facing additional charges. Court documents state a grand jury indicted Anthony Futia on two additional charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter.

The crash took place on June 12. Officials said Futia was under the influence when he drove a motorcycle at a high rate of speed onto a paved bike path. He is accused of striking six pedestrians.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George, were killed. Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was also injured. She is Persons fiancée and Delgadillo’s mother. Three other children with the group were not injured.

At the time of the crash, Futia was not legally allowed to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle. A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles told NEWS10 he never had a license in the state of New York. They said he had multiple suspensions on his record, including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.