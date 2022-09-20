QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than two dozen properties will be available for purchase when the Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office holds its annual live auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, October 15, at the Warren County Courthouse. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the auction is slated to kick-off at 10 a.m.

As of this week, 27 parcels were on the auction block. Among them are a motel, single-family homes, commercial properties, and vacant lots. These properties are tax-defaulted, and the auction proceeds help Warren County accrue funds for environmental cleanups and recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services.

For further information and links to the full tax foreclosure property information booklet, scroll to Warren County’s event on the auction company website. The site also includes a video of several available Warren County properties.

The Warren County Courthouse is located at the Warren County Municipal Center complex at 1340 State Route 9 in the Town of Queensbury. For more information, call (518) 761-6464.