GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid will begin gas service work within the City of Glens Falls, starting on Tuesday. The work is expected to continue through Tuesday, November 15, and will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

With work starting up, Glens Falls and National Grid have worked out a traffic plan to minimize disruptions and delays. The work will affect most specifically those who reside between 48 and 72 Mohican Street, but will also affect those who travel on Mohican Street between the intersection of Glen Street, Mohican Street, and Oakland Avenue west to Murray Street and vice-versa.

Westbound traffic on Mohican Street will remain open at all times. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Henry Street and Basin Street.