GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The World Awareness Children’s Museum has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Committee. The grant will allow the museum to create a 12-month marketing strategy that will expand the museum’s and region’s visibility.

“We are delighted that the ARPA Committee has selected WACM to receive this funding,” said Bethanie Lawrence, Executive Director of WACM. “An award of this amount is transformative for our organization, and we are excited to use these funds to expand our community engagement and, in turn, tourism to the area.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant economic harm to many of our businesses and charitable organizations,” said Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “The Warren County Board of Supervisors is gratified that the American Rescue Plan Act funding Warren County has received will go to outstanding entities such as World Awareness Children’s Museum to help them recover and continue to play such a vital role as regional educational and tourism destinations.”