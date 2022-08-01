JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Johnsburg on Sunday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Duryea, 71, of Wells, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Around 11:30 a.m., an officer witnessed the crash on State Route 28. Police said Duryea tried to make a left turn onto Friends Lake Road when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned and both Duryea and his passenger, who was his wife, were ejected.

His wife suffered minor injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital. Police said speed and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Thurman Fire Department, Warrensburg Fire Department, Chestertown Fire Department, Warrensburg EMS, and Johnsburg EMS.