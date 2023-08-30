QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Adrian A. Simental, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The two felony charges stemmed from a shooting in Queensbury on November 27, 2022.

According to the indictment, an aggressive driving encounter resulted in a verbal dispute at the Walmart store on Route 9. Simental then fired a handgun into the torso of the victim. The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and transported to the Albany Medical Center.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14. Simental is expected to receive a sentencing of 12 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. It is also expected an order of restitution and an order of protection be issued.

Simental is currently being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.