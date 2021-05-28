Minne-Ha-Ha sets sail for 52nd season Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend the Minne-Ha-Ha is setting sail for her 52nd season! Starting Saturday, you can step aboard the beloved steamboat for an hour-long cruise of scenic Lake George.

Built in 1969 on Lake George, the Minne-Ha-Ha is an authentic steamboat whose engine room is glass-enclosed so passengers can actually see the engine working. Mostly notably is her bright red paddle wheel, which dips into the crystal clear waters of Lake George as it moves her forward.

Cruises aboard our authentic sternwheel steamboat take you on a tour of Lake George’s Southern Basin. Step back in time, as the Calliope, powered by steam from the vessel’s boiler, serenades you while you board.

Captain Wilbur Dow built the Minne in the late 1960s after the increased interest from vacationers for hourly rides across the lake. When their other two steamboats couldn’t accommodate the schedule, he built one.

At 52, she’s had many improvements along the way, making her more equipped to roll into the future.

The sweet sounds of the Minne-Ha-Ha! 🚢🎶



The Lake George Steamboat Co is preparing for a busy summer ahead!

If you want to take a cruise on the Minne, she begins service Memorial Day weekend. Book a seat on one of her hourly cruises or one of her sister cruises.