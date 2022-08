CHICAGO, Ill. (NEWS10) – Last week, Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra was delivering his weather forecast when he discovered that his monitor was a touchscreen. The wholesome moment has been viewed millions of times. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke to the Bolton Landing native 24 hours after the viral moment.

Dutra grew up in Bolton Landing and attended BCS where he graduated with 18 students in 2003. He currently works in Chicago for ABC 7 and contributes to GMA.