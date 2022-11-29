QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows. To celebrate, a reception will be held at The Glen at Hiland Meadows on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., with remarks at 6 p.m., and the event wrapping up at 8:30 p.m.

The Memory Care Center at The Glen is a state-of-the-art facility designed for those with early to mid-stage dementia or other memory impairment. The facility will offer specialized care to meet each individual’s needs, as well as a supportive environment and culture of care that will enhance the quality of life for those with cognitive impairment. Tours of the facility will be available at the ceremony, and area dignitaries, as well as community leaders, will be on hand.