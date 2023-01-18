GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Focusing on the accomplishments of 2022 while looking forward to 2023, Mayor Bill Collins will deliver his State of the City address on Wednesday. The address will review how the City of Glens Falls has maneuvered the past 10-plus years while also providing highlights of a “bigger and brighter” year ahead.

“One of the things I’ve emphasized during my first year in office is to ensure we’re providing services in the most efficient way possible to the City of Glens Falls,” says Mayor Collins. “Two other points of emphasis made this past year are communication and development. We have come a long way this past year at City Hall, and I want to not only share our vision but also to bring more people to the table to help shape that vision.”

The event is slated for 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. All are welcome to attend, free of charge.

The State of the City will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page. Look for the thumbnail entitled “City of Glens Falls State of the City” with a red “LIVE” icon on it.

North Country reporter Jay Petrequin will be in attendance for Wednesday’s speech. Stick with NEWS10 for updates and analysis on the mayor’s biggest talking points.