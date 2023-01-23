QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial. The case was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Connor Smith, with Assistant District Attorney Avi Goldstein serving as second chair.

The Warren County jury heard evidence that Hedrick, 31, intentionally violated a court order by having contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a false name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. The officers and other witnesses saw Hedrick violate the protection order, according to court documents.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone thanked the members of the Glens Falls Police Department who investigated the case and commended the other witnesses for coming forward and seeing the case through to verdict. “This crime was solved due to the diligence of a member of the public, along with the quick action of the Glens Falls Police Officers who secured the defendant,” Carusone said. “The defendant’s flagrant disregard for the court’s order, false statements to the police, and resisting arrest have all been proven and now he must account for those choices.”

Hedrick was remanded to Warren County Jail. He will be sentenced on February 3.