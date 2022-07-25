HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the possible drowning around 1:31 p.m. Sunday, which took place near the Rogers Rock State Campground in Hague.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that the man was unaccounted for in the water, after suffering some kind of medical condition while swimming near his boat. A woman who had accompanied the man on the boat jumped into the water and tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful. Nearby campers of the Rogers Rock Campground heard the woman in distress and were able to pull her out of the water.

The man was later found, and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The victim’s name has not been released so that his family can be told about the tragedy.

The incident is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Countywide Marine Rescue Team, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Lake George Park Commission, and several Fire and EMS agencies.