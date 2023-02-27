QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday night in Queensbury and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Dix Avenue.

Deputies say the male pedestrian was walking east on the westbound shoulder of Dix Avenue in the area of Phillips Avenue and was hit by a 2011 Ford Escape driving westbound. The pedestrian was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital by Bay Ridge EMS and was ultimately taken to Albany Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The accident is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted on the scene by New York State Police and South Queensbury Fire Department.