QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating after a Granville man was hit and killed on his electric bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say Kelly J. Burke, 53, of Granville was riding across Quaker Road in Queensbury when he was struck by a car.

Burke was taken to Glens Falls Hospital after the crash for treatment. Later in the day, he unfortunately passed away.

The driver of the car who allegedly hit Burke was uninjured in the crash. They have not yet been charged with any crimes, and the incident remains under investigation.